Updated Ticket Sale Numbers For AEW Worlds End & ROH Final Battle

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming AEW events, including both Worlds End and ROH Final Battle.

Worlds End happens at Addition Financial Arena in Orlando on December 28. There are currently 4,373 tickets out. It would be a sellout show if it gets 7,000. The PPV is going head-to-head with a WWE live event at the Kia Center Arena in Orlando (which has 5,249 tickets out). There are over 600 tickets on the secondary market with a $29 get-in price. The previously mentioned WWE event that same night has 400 tickets on the secondary market with a $27 get-in price.

Meanwhile, ROH Final Battle currently has 979 tickets out for a venue that has a capacity of 1,396. It happens at the Hammerstein Ballroom on December 20 in New York. There are 119 tickets on the secondary market with a $34 get-in price. It should sell out.