wrestling / News
Updated Ticket Sale Numbers for AEW WrestleDream
October 4, 2024 | Posted by
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has an update on ticket sale numbers for AEW WrestleDream, which happens next Saturday at the Tacoma Dome in Washington. There are currently 5,989 tickets out for that event. There are more than 1,000 tickets on the secondary market with a get-in price of $24.
More Trending Stories
- Eric Young Recalls Confronting Vince McMahon, Scrapped Plans for a Faction With Bray Wyatt
- CM Punk Recalls What Happened Right Before His WWE Return, Sharing a Moment with Stephanie McMahon
- David Shoemaker Says Linda McMahon Wasn’t ‘Forthcoming’ in Mr. McMahon Interview
- Even More On AEW-WBD Media Deal, Details On AEW Rampage’s Fate