Updated Ticket Sale Numbers for AEW WrestleDream

October 4, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has an update on ticket sale numbers for AEW WrestleDream, which happens next Saturday at the Tacoma Dome in Washington. There are currently 5,989 tickets out for that event. There are more than 1,000 tickets on the secondary market with a get-in price of $24.

