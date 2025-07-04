Wrestletix has updated ticket sale numbers for AEW All In: Texas, which happens next Saturday (July 12) at Globe Life Field in Arlington. There are 19,460 tickets out. There are still 3,660 tickets available from the amount alloted, as the current setup is for 23,120. The venue holds 42,234. The show is just eight days away.

