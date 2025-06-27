The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for AEW All In: Texas, which happens on July 12 at Globe Life Field in Arlington. There are currently around 19,000 paid, which is slightly higher than the last update from Wrestletix (18,574). The get-in price on the secondary market is $35.

That would be a live gate of $2.5 million. This will double AEW’s previous best North American Gate, which was Forbidden Door 2023 in Toronto and had $1.25 million. That was the largest non-WWE wrestling gate in North America.

AEW could also end up beating the record for the largest non-WWE PPV attendance, currently held by WCW Slamboree 1999. That event took place at the TWA Dome in St. Louis, bringing in 20,516. The paid attendance was 13,789, with 6,727 free tickets distributed.

This will be the third largest-attended AEW event in history behind the two All In events at Wembley Stadium.