The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming AEW events, including next week’s episode of Dynamite in Knoxville. There are currently 1,457 tickets out for that event.

Collision in Jacksonville on January 25 has 2,314 tickets out.

Dynamite and Collision in Huntsville on January 29 has 1,470 tickets out.

Dynamite in College Park, GA on February 5 has 962 tickets out.

Collision in Rosenberg, TX on February 8 has 1,162 tickets out.

Dynamite in Cedar Park, TX on February 11 has 1,098 tickets out.