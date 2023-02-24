Updated Ticket Sale Numbers for Upcoming AEW Events: Cow Palace Offering Deal for Next Week’s Shows

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming AEW events, including Revolution on March 5. That event happens at the Chase Center in San Francisco. There are currently 7,250 tickets out.

Dynamite at the Cow Palace on March 1 in San Francisco has 3,297 tickets out. Rampage at the same location on March 3 has 2,229 tickets out. The Cow Palace is offering a special deal as the venue sent out the following to customers:

Help us ‘Pack The Palace’ when All Elite Wrestling makes their Bay Area debut. We are offering a 4-pack of tickets ($60.00 plus fees) on select sections for both Dynamite (3/1) and Rampage (3/3) events.

Use the passcode 4PACKAEW to claim this offer.

Dynamite on March 8 in Sacramento has 4,122 tickets out.

Dynamite on March 15 in Winnipeg has 6,654 tickets out.

Dynamite on March 22 in Independence, MO has 2,927 tickets out.

Dynamite on March 29 in St. Louis has 2,477 tickets out.

ROH Supercard of Honor on March 31 in Los Angeles has 2,741 tickets out.

Dynamite on April 5 in Long Island has 4,501 tickets out.

Rampage and Battle of the Belts on April 7 in Kingston, RI has 2,172 tickets out.

Dynamite on April 12 in Milwaukee has 2,366 tickets out.

Dynamite on April 19 in Pittsburgh has 3,615 tickets out.

Dynamite on April 26 in Sunrise, FL has 2,419 tickets out.

Dynamite on May 3 in Baltimore has 2,206 tickets out.