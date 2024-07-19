the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming AEW events, including All In at Wembley Stadium in London. That event happens on August 25. There are currently 40,964 with very little movement since last week. It’s the fourth-largest crowd for wrestling in the UK. If it can hit 53,999, it will be the third. 58,000 paid would make it the largest paid crowd for any show this year, beating even Wrestlemania and the Royal Rumble. There are only 77 tickets on the secondary market, with a get-in price of $43.

Tomorrow night’s Collision in Arlington, TX has 784 tickets out.

Dynamite in Nashville, with Blood & Guts, on July 24 has 3,506 tickets out.

ROH Death Before Dishonor in Arlington on July 26 has 808 tickets out.

Collision in Arlington on July 27 has 865 tickets out.

Dynamite in Greenville, SC on July 31 has 1,568 tickets out.

Collision in Arlington on August 1 has 363 tickets out.

Dynamite in Winston-Salem, NC on August 7 has 1,519 tickets out.

Collision in Arlington on August 10 has 512 tickets out.

Dynamite in Norfolk on August 14 has 1,528 tickets out.

Collision in Arlington on August 17 has 536 tickets out.

Dynamite in Cardiff, Wales on August 21 has 3,256 tickets out. There are 1,000 tickets left.

Dynamite in Champaign, IL on August 28 has 726 tickets out.

Collision in Sioux Falls on August 31 has 1,121 tickets out.

Dynamite in Milwaukee on September 4 has 1,299 tickets out.

All Out in Chicago on September 7 has 5,825 tickets out.