The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming AEW events, including All Out in Chicago next month. That show currently has 7,559 tickets out, with a $90 get-in price on the secondary market. All of the individual tickets are gone, but there are still 1,500 remaining as part of combo tickets.

Next Wednesday’s Dynamite in Charleston, WV has 3,852 tickets out.

Dynamite in Cleveland on August 24 has 3,325 tickets out.

Dynamite in Chicago on August 31 has 5,293 tickets out.

Rampage in Chicago on September 2 has 4,617 tickets out.

Dynamite in Buffalo on September 7 has 4,389 tickets out.

Dynamite in Albany on September 14 has 2,803 tickets out.

Dynamite Grand Slam at Arthur Ashe Stadium on September 21 has 10,009 tickets out.

Dynamite in Philadelphia on September 28 has 3,388 tickets out.

Dynamite in Washington, DC on October 5 has 1,099 tickets out after a pre-sale. Tickets are on sale to the public as of today.

Rampage and Battle of the Belts IV in Washington, DC on October 7 has 1,170 tickets out.