Updated Ticket Sale Numbers For Upcoming AEW Events, Including Collision Debut

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming AEW events, including the debut of Collision. That event happens on June 17 at the United Center in Chicago. Tickets went on sale today but there was a presale yesterday that moved 4,234 tickets.

Double or Nothing on Sunday in Las Vegas has 10,109 tickets out with around 8,000 paid. It is unlikely to sell out like previous years. AEW has been offering discounts, including $40 for four ticket packages.

Dynamite in San Diego on Wednesday has 3,878 tickets out.

A live event in Tupelo, MS on June 2 has 1,282 tickets out.

A live event in Huntsville, AL on June 3 has 1,722 tickets out.

Dynamite in Colorado Springs on June 7 has 1,980 tickets out.

Dynamite in Washington, DC on June 14 has 2,980 tickets out.

Dynamite in Chicago on June 21 has 4,629 tickets out.

Collision at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on June 24 has 1,683 tickets out.

Forbidden Door II on June 25 in Toronto as 12,904 tickets out.

Dynamite in Hamilton, Ontario on June 28 has 3,374 tickets out.

Collision in Hamilton on June 29 (taped for July 1) has 646 tickets out.

Dynamite in Edmonton, Alberta on July 5 has 4,922 tickets out.

Collision in Regina, SK on July 8 has 1,305 tickets out.

Dynamite in Saskatoon, SK on July 12 has 2,321 tickets out.

Collision in Calgary on July 15 has 3,327 tickets out.

Dynamite in Boston at the TD Garden on July 19 has 3,610 tickets out.

Collision on July 22 in Newark has 3,731 tickets out.

All In in London on August 27 has 63,000 tickets out and close to an $8 million live gate.