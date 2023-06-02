Updated Ticket Sale Numbers For Upcoming AEW Events, Including Collision Episodes After CM Punk Announcement

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming AEW Events, including the new show Collision. Ticket sales have increased after the announcement of CM Punk this past Wednesday, with another 700 sold in under two days. The debut episode happens on June 17 at the United Center in Chicago. There are currently 7,602 tickets out.

Meanwhile, AEW All In currently has close to 70,000 tickets out, with 65,350 paid. This is the largest pro wrestling number since Wrestlemania 32, which sold 79,800 tickets and is the all-time record. Other events in the top five, all over 75,000, include Wrestlemania III, Summerslam 1992 and a Jim Londos vs. Kola Kwariani in Greece. No official number is known for the later except that it was a legit sellout of 80,000. All In will at least be fifth place in the top selling shows of all time, and it remains to be seen how high it will go. To do so, it will need to top 68,900 paid, the number for Wrestlemania 29 in 2013. It’s possible that it will do that within the next month.

A live event in Tupelo, MS tonight has 1,494 tickets out.

A live event in Huntsville, AL on June 3 has 2,014 tickets out.

Dynamite in Colorado Springs on June 7 has 2,478 tickets out.

Dynamite in Washington, DC on June 14 has 3,087 tickets out.

Dynamite in Chicago on June 21 has 4,940 tickets out.

Collision at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on June 24 has 1,762 tickets out.

Forbidden Door II on June 25 in Toronto as 12,862 tickets out.

Dynamite in Hamilton, Ontario on June 28 has 3,439 tickets out.

Collision in Hamilton on June 29 (taped for July 1) has 730 tickets out.

Dynamite in Edmonton, Alberta on July 5 has 4,955 tickets out.

Collision in Regina, SK on July 8 has 1,325 tickets out.

Dynamite in Saskatoon, SK on July 12 has 2,334 tickets out.

Collision in Calgary on July 15 has 3,293 tickets out.

Dynamite in Boston at the TD Garden on July 19 has 3,717 tickets out.

Collision on July 22 in Newark has 3,947 tickets out.