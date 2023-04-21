The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming AEW events, including Double or Nothing next month. The event happens on May 28 in Las Vegas. There are 6,725 tickets out. This is down from last year, which sold out instantly.

Dynamite in Sunrise, FL on April 26 has 3,569 tickets out.

Dynamite in Baltimore on May 3 as 3,296 tickets out.

Dynamite in Detroit on May 10 has 5,019 tickets out.

A live event in Corbin, KY on May 12 has 1,247 tickets out.

A live event in Salem, VA on May 13 has 1,378 tickets out.

Dynamite in Austin on May 17 has 3,267 tickets out.

Dynamite in Las Vegas on May 24 has 4,205 tickets out.

Dynamite in San Diego on May 31 has 2,763 tickets out.

Dynamite in Colorado Springs on June 7 has 1,672 tickets out.

Dynamite in Washington, DC on June 14 has 2,206 tickets out.

Forbidden Door II in Toronto on June 25 is sold out with 12,873 tickets out.

Dynamite in Hamilton, ONT on June 28 has 3,200 tickets out.

Dynamite in Edmonton on July 5 has 4,760 tickets out.

A Saturday night TV taping in Regina, SK on July 8 has 1,245 tickets out.

Dynamite in Saskatoon, SK on July 12 has 2,249 tickets out.

A live event in Calgary on July 15 has 3,305 tickets out.