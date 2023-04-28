The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming AEW events, including Double or Nothing next month. That event happens on May 28 in Las Vegas. There are 6,880 tickets out. The show has a $62 get-in price on the secondary market.

Dynamite in Baltimore on May 3 as 3,342 tickets out.

Dynamite in Detroit on May 10 has 5,281 tickets out.

A live event in Corbin, KY on May 12 has 1,311 tickets out.

A live event in Salem, VA on May 13 has 1,576 tickets out.

Dynamite in Austin on May 17 has 3,344 tickets out.

Dynamite in Las Vegas on May 24 has 4,229 tickets out.

Dynamite in San Diego on May 31 has 2,811 tickets out.

A live event in Tupelo, MS on June 2 has 945 tickets out.

A live event in Huntsville, AL on June 3 has 1,221 tickets out.

Dynamite in Colorado Springs on June 7 has 1,740 tickets out.

Dynamite in Washington, DC on June 14 has 2,378 tickets out.

Forbidden Door II in Toronto on June 25 is sold out with 12,880 tickets out. There is a $40 get-in price on the secondary market.

Dynamite in Chicago on June 21 has 4,155 tickets out.

Dynamite in Hamilton, ONT on June 28 has 3,244 tickets out.

A Saturday night TV taping in Regina, SK on July 8 has 1,263 tickets out.

Dynamite in Saskatoon, SK on July 12 has 2,274 tickets out.

A Saturday night TV taping in Calgary on July 15 has 3,057 tickets out.