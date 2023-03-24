The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming AEW events, including Double or Nothing on May 28. The show happens at the T Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. There are currently 6,246 tickets out after going on sale this past week, for a gross of over $600,000. It’s ahead of the pace for Revolution in San Francisco but behind the pace of last year’s event. It does, however, have higher ticket prices than 2019 and last year’s show, which were sold out almost immediately.

Next week’s Dynamite In St. Louis has 2,825 tickets out. WWE sold out the city for RAW last Monday.

ROH Supercard of Honor on March 31 has 3,669 tickets out. This will be the third-largest crowd for an ROH event, behind ROH/NJPW G1 Supercard and Supercard of Honor XII in 2018. The get-in price on the secondary market is $47.

Dynamite at the UBS Arena in Long Island on April 5 has 5,218 tickets out.

Rampage and Battle of the Belts in Kingston, RI on April 7 has 2,449 tickets out.

Dynamite in Milwaukee on April 12 has 2,655 tickets out.

Dynamite in Pittsburgh on April 19 has 3,928 tickets out.

Dynamite in Sunrise, FL on April 26 has 3,188 tickets out.

Dynamite in Baltimore on May 3 has 3,185 tickets out.

Dynamite in Detroit on May 10 has 4,812 tickets out.

Forbidden Door II on June 25 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto has 12,974 tickets out just during the presale. WrestleTix adds that after tickets went on sale today, there are only 103 single seat tickets left. However, there are a significant amount on the resale market, around 2,281. Even so, AEW has grossed over $1 million Canadian from the sale so far.