The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming AEW events, including Dynasty in St. Louis. That event happens on April 21. There are currently 4,904 tickets out.

Tomorrow night’s Collision in Ottawa, ONT has 2,684 tickets out.

Dynamite in Toronto on March 20 has 4,936 tickets out.

Dynamite in Quebec City on March 27 has 2,204 tickets out.

Collision in London, ONT on March 30 has 3,281 tickets out.

Dynamite & Collision in Worcester, MA on April 3 has 2,126 tickets out.

ROH Supercard of Honor on April 5 has 1,580 tickets out.

Dynamite in Charleston, WV on April 10 has 1,662 tickets out.

Collision and Battle of the Belts in Highland Heights, KY on April 13 has 1,210 tickets out.

Dynamite in Indianapolis on April 17 has 1,228 tickets out.

Collision in Peoria on April 20 has 879 tickets out.

Dynamite in Winnipeg on May 1 has 2,887 tickets out.

Dynamite in Edmonton on May 8 has 2,402 tickets out.

Collision in Vancouver on May 11 has 5,349 tickets out.