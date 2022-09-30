The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming AEW events, including Full Gear on November 19. That event happens in Newark, NJ and there are currently 9,779 tickets out. A sell out in that venue would be a little over 12,000. Typically, AEW PPVs have been first day sell outs, with around eighty percent doing so. This was not, even though it was the first PPV in the New York market. However, it’s still likely to sell out (or come very close) and get a $1 million gate. The secondary market get-in price is $58, above average for the market but lower than usual demand.

Wednesday’s Dynamite in Washington, DC has 2,265 tickets out. This is the same building where Dynamite debuted three years ago, sold out instantly with over 14,000.

Rampage and Battle of the Belts IV on October 7 in Washington, DC has 1,988 tickets out.

Dynamite in Toronto on October 12 is essentially sold out with 6,783 tickets out. The get-in price on the secondary market is $70.

Rampage in Toronto on October 13 has 4,853 tickets out. Rampage isn’t on TV in Canada, which could account for lower sales than Dynamite that week. The get-in price on the secondary market is $6.

Dynamite in Cincinnati on October 18, featuring Jon Moxley vs. Hangman Page, has 3,053 tickets out.

Rampage in Jacksonville on October 21 has 2,250 tickets out.

Dynamite in Norfolk on October 26 has 2,217 tickets out, down from the last show there.

Rampage at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasvile, CT on October 28 has 3,768 tickets out.

Dynamite in Baltimore on November 2 has 1,525 tickets out.

Rampage in Atlantic City on November 4 has 776 tickets out. In February, AEW had an attendance of 5,900 with 5,500 paid in this building.

Dynamite in Boston on November 9 has 2,322 tickets out, half of what it was the last time. Boston usually sells out quickly for AEW.

Dynamite in Bridgeport, CT on November 16 has 1,682 tickets out. They did three times this number the last time they were in the building.

Dynamite in Chicago on November 23 has 3,262, less than half of last year’s Thanksgiving show numbers, which sold out immediately.