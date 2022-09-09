The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming AEW events, including Grand Slam in two weeks. That event happens on September 21 at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York. There are currently 10,904 tickets out.

Dynamite in Albany next Wednesday has 2,920 tickets out.

Dynamite in Philadelphia on September 28 has 4,781 tickets out.

Dynamite in Washington, DC on October 5 has 2,023 tickets out.

Rampage in Washington, DC on October 7 has 1,841 tickets out.

Dynamite in Toronto on October 12 is sold out with 6,777 tickets out.

Rampage in Toronto on October 13 has 4,797 tickets out.

Dynamite in Cincinnati on October 18 has 2,595 tickets out.

Dynamite in Norfolk on October 26 has 2,005 tickets out.

Rampage in Uncasville on October 28 has 3,691 tickets out.