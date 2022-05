May 6, 2022 | Posted by

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming AEW events, including next week’s Dynamite at the UBS Arena in Long Island. That show currently has 6,861 tickets out.

Dynamite in Houston on May 18 has 3,763 tickets out.

Dynamite in Las Vegas on May 25 has 4,420 tickets out.

Rampage in Las Vegas on May 27 has 4,485 tickets out.

Double or Nothing in Las Vegas on May 29 has 13,226 tickets out. There are only 300 limited view seats left.

Dynamite in Inglewood, CA on June 1 has 13,426 tickets out.

Rampage in Ontario, CA on June 3 is sold out with 7,316 tickets out.

Dynamite in Independence, MO on June 8 has 3,725 tickets out.

Dynamite in St. Louis on June 15 has 3,368 tickets out.

Dynamite in Milwaukee on June 22 has 3,825 tickets out.

Dynamite in Detroit on June 29 has 9,074 tickets out.

Dynamite in Rochester on July 6 has 2,551 tickets out.