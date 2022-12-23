The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming AEW events, including next week’s Dynamite in Broomfield, CT. That show currently has 3,638 tickets out.

Dynamite in Seattle on January 4 has 7,440 tickets out.

Rampage in Portland, OR on January 6 has 3,853 tickets out.

Dynamite in Inglewood at the Kia Forum on January 11 has 6,650.

Dynamite in Fresno on January 18 had 3,431 tickets out.

Dynamite in Lexington on January 25 has 3,852 tickets out.

Dynamite in Dayton on February 1 has 1,935 tickets out.

Dynamite in El Paso on February 8 has 2,413 tickets out.

Dynamite in Laredo on February 15 has 1,191 tickets out.

Dynamite in Phoenix on February 22 has 4,745 tickets out.

Dynamite in San Francisco at the Cow Palace on March 1 has 2,593 tickets out.

Revolution at the Chase Center on March 5 has 5,743 tickets out.

Dynamite in Sacramento on March 8 has 2,354 tickets out.