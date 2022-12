The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming AEW events, including next week’s Dynamite in Seattle. There are currently 8,097 tickets out for that show.

Rampage and Battle of the Belts V in Portland, OR on January 6 has 4,398 tickets out.

Dynamite in Los Angeles on January 11 has 6,862 tickets out.

Dynamite in Fresno on January 18 as 4,137 tickets out.

Dynamite in Lexington on January 25 has 3,905 tickets out.

Dynamite in Dayton on February 1 has 1,243 tickets out.

Dynamite in El Paso on February 8 has 2,644 tickets out.

Dynamite in Laredo on February 15 has 1,459 tickets out.

Dynamite in Phoenix on February 22 has 5,185 tickets out.

Dynamite in San Francisco on March 1 has 2,593 tickets out.

Revolution on March 5 in San Francisco has 5,867 tickets out.

Dynamite in Sacramento on March 8 has 2,660 tickets out.

Dynamite in Winnipeg on March 14 has 5,994 tickets out.

Dynamite in Independence, MO on March 21 has 1,291 tickets out.

Dynamite in Long Island on March 22 has 3,073 tickets out.