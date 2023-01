The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming AEW events, including next week’s Dynamite in Dayton, OH. That show currently has 3,107 tickets out. This ends a winning streak of sorts for the company, as January was AEW’s best month of attendance in some time with every show getting over 5,000 paid.

Dynamite in El Paso on February 8 as 3,188 tickets out.

Dynamite in Laredo on February 15 as 2,588 tickets out.

Dynamite in Phoenix on February 22 has 6,126 tickets out.

Dynamite at the Cow Palace in San Francisco on March 1 has 2,818 tickets out.

Revolution at the Chase Center in San Francisco on March 5 has 6,401 tickets out.

Dynamite in Sacramento on March 8 has 3,202 tickets out.

Dynamite in Winnipeg on March 15 has 6,306 tickets out.

Dynamite in Independence, MO has 1,291 tickets out.

Dynamite in St. Louis on March 29 has 1,817 tickets out.

Dynamite at the UBS Arena in Long Island on April 5 has 4,247 tickets out.

Rampage and Battle of the Belts VI in Kingston, RI on April 7 has 1,994 tickets out.