The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming AEW events, including next week’s Dynamite in Baltimore. That event, at the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena, is set to be a sell out with 4,200 seats filled.

Dynamite on May 11 at the UBS Arena in Long Island has 6,247 tickets out.

Dynamite in Houston on May 18 in Houston has 3,655 tickets out.

Dynamite in Las Vegas on May 25 has 4,413 tickets out.

Rampage on May 27 in Las Vegas has 4,462 tickets out.

Double or Nothing on May 29 at the T Mobile Arena in Las Vegas has 13,200 tickets out. It’s basically sold out, with 324 obstructed view seats or platinum tickets remaining. There are 1,154 tickets on the secondary market with a $59 get-in price.

Dynamite at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA on June 1 has 13,156 tickets out. That’s a sellout. There are 2,448 tickets on the secondary market with a $46 get-in price.

Rampage on June 3 in Ontario, CA has 7,303 tickets out. This is basically sold out outside of a scattered single seats. There are 778 on the secondary market with a get-in price of $58.

Dynamite in Independence, MO on June 8 has 3,622 tickets out and should sell out.

Dynamite in St. Louis on June 15 is at 3,257 tickets out.

Dynamite on June 22 in Milwaukee has 3,756 tickets out.

Dynamite at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on June 29 has 9,074 tickets out. There are 1,618 tickets on the secondary market with a get-in price of $55.