Updated Ticket Sale Numbers For Upcoming AEW Events, Including Sold Out Revolution PPV

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming AEW events, including the sold out Revolution PPV. That event happens on March 6 in Orlando with 6,866 tickets out.

Tonight’s episode of Rampage in Washington, DC has 2,627 tickets out.

Beach Break in Cleveland on January 26 has 5,389 tickets out.

Dynamite in Chicago on February 2 has 4,491 tickets out.

Dynamite in Atlantic City on February 9 has 4,070 tickets out.

Dynamite in Nashville on February 16 has 2,987 tickets out.

Dynamite in Bridgeport on February 23 has 4,490 tickets out.

Dynamite in Jacksonville on March 2 currently has 991 tickets out.

Rampage in Orlando on March 4 has 2,346 tickets out.