Updated Ticket Sale Numbers For Upcoming AEW Events, Including Tonight’s Rampage

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming AEW events, including tonight’s AEW Rampage. That show happens in Portland and will also include Battle of the Belts IV. There are currently 4,779 tickets out.

Wednesday’s Dynamite in Los Angeles has 7,213 tickets out.

Dynamite on January 18 in Fresno has 4,336 tickets out.

Dynamite on January 25 in Lexington has 4,115 tickets out.

Dynamite on February 1 in Dayton has 1,243 tickets out.

Dynamite on February 8 in El Paso has 2,644 tickets out.

Dynamite in Laredo, TX on February 15 as 1,459 tickets out.

Dynamite on February 22 in Phoenix has 5,185 tickets out.

Dynamite in San Francisco on March 1 has 2,953 tickets out.

Revolution in San Francisco on March 5 has 5,953 tickets out.

Dynamite in Sacramento on March 8 has 3,626 tickets out.

Dynamite on March 14 in Winnipeg has 6,076 tickets out.

Dynamite on March 21 in Independence, MO has 1,291 tickets out.

Dynamite in Long Island on April 5 has 3,751 tickets out.