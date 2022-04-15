Updated Ticket Sale Numbers for Upcoming AEW Events, Including Tonight’s Rampage

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming AEW events, including tonight’s live Rampage. That will also include a taping for tomorrow night’s Battle of the Belts II special. It airs on TNT from Garland, TX. There are currently 4,273 tickets out.

Next Wednesday’s Dynamite in Pittsburgh has 5,129 tickets out.

Dynamite in Philadelphia on April 27 has 5,135 tickets out.

Dynamite in Baltimore on May 4 has 3,572 tickets out.

Dynamite in Long Island on May 11 has 5,631 tickets out.

Dynamite in Houston on May 18 has 3,449 tickets out.

Dynamite in Las Vegas on May 25 has 4,374 tickets out.

Rampage in Las Vegas on May 27 has 4,432 tickets out.

Double or Nothing in Las Vegas on May 29 has 13,140 tickets out.

Dynamite in Inglewood, CA on June 1 has 13,020 tickets out.

Rampage in Ontario, CA on June 3 has 7,276 tickets out.

Dynamite in Detroit on June 29 has 8,803 tickets out.