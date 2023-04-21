The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming WWE events, including Backlash next month. The show happens on May 6 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. There are currently 17,000 tickets out for a sold out event.

Tonight’s episode of Smackdown in Columbus has 8,885 tickets out.

A live event in Fort Wayne, IN tomorrow night has 5,181 tickets out.

A live event in Toledo, OH on Sunday has 3,912 tickets out.

RAW in Chicago on Monday has 12,354 tickets out and has sold out.

A live event in Manchester, UK on April 27 has 7,531 tickets out.

Smackdown in Corpus Christi on April 28 has 6,759 tickets out. A live event that same night in Belfast, Northern Ireland is sold out with 7,006 tickets out.

A live event in Beaumont, TX on April 29 has 2,992 tickets out. A live event that same night in Paris, France is sold out with 11,632 tickets out.

A live event in Bossier City, LA has 2,675 tickets out.

RAW in Fort Worth on May 1 is almost sold out with 9,768 tickets out.

Smackdown in San Juan on May 5 is nearly sold out with almost 17,000.

RAW in Jacksonville on May 8 has 4,204 tickets out.

Smackdown in Knoxville on May 12 has 7,336 tickets out.

A live event in Augusta, GA on May 13 has 2,500 tickets out.

A live event in North Charleston, SC on May 14 has 2,401 tickets out.

RAW in Greensboro, NC on May 15 has 6,767 tickets out.

Smackdown in Columbia, SC on May 19 has 6,385 tickets out.

A live event on May 20 in Fayetteville, NC has 2,760 tickets out.

A live event in Hampton, VA on May 21 has 3,149 tickets out.

RAW in Hershey on May 22 is sold out with 8,843 tickets out.

NXT Battleground on May 28 in Lowell, MA has 2,060 tickets out.

RAW in Albany on May 29 has 4,460 tickets out.

Summerslam in Detroit on August 5 has over 36,000 tickets out.