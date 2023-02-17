The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming WWE events, including Elimination Chamber tomorrow night. That event happens at the Bell Centre in Montreal. There are 13,795 tickets out and only 215 left. The get-in price on the secondary market is $41.

Tonight’s Smackdown, also in Montreal, has 12,654 tickets out.

RAW on February 20 in Ottawa has 7,072 tickets out.

Smackdown in Evansville, IN on February 24 has 6,625 tickets out.

A live event in Champaign, IL on February 25 has 3,291 tickets out.

A live event in Rockford, IL on February 26 has 3,179 tickets out.

RAW in Grand Rapids on February 27 has 6,627 tickets out.

Smackdown in Washington, DC on March 3 has 7,295 tickets out.

A live event in Syracuse, NY on March 4 has 2,878 tickets out. Another live event that same day in Toronto has 4,811 tickets out.

A live event in Trenton, NJ on March 5 has 5,003 tickets out. Another live event that same day in Kitchener, ONT has 4,056 tickets out.

RAW in Boston on March 6 has 6,033 tickets out.

Smackdown in Pittsburgh on March 10 has 5,190 tickets out.

A live event in Youngstown, OH on March 11 has 2,991 tickets out.

A live event in Providence, RI on March 13 has 3,736 tickets out.

Smackdown in Kansas City on March 17 has 4,819 tickets out.

A live event in Milwaukee on March 18 has 2,608 tickets out. Another live event that same day in Fargo, ND has 4,394 tickets out.

A live event in Sioux Falls, SD on March 19 has 2,395 tickets out. Another live event that same day in Springfield, IL has 1,924 tickets out.

RAW in St. Louis on March 20 has 6,787 tickets out.