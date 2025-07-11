The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming WWE events, including Evolution this Sunday. The second all-women PPV in WWE history is set to take place in Atlanta. There were 4,804 tickets out a few days ago. Ticket holders from the higher levels were moved down and Dave Meltzer claims they’ve papered the event, so now it’s at 6,321. There is a $43 get-in price.

Tonight’s Smackdown in Nashville has 9,147 tickets out.

NXT Great American Bash tomorrow in Atlanta has 689 tickets out with 83 left. The get in price is $174 on the secondary market.

Saturday Night’s Main Event in Atlanta tomorrow night has 11,001 tickets out. There are 1,784 tickets out. The get-in price is $50.

RAW in Birmingham on July 14 has 9,000 tickets out.

Smackdown in San Antonio on July 18 has 10,406 tickets out.

A live event in Corpus Christi, TX on July 19 has 4,282 tickets out.

A live event in Edinburg, TX on July 20 has 5,465 tickets out.

RAW in Houston on July 21 has 10,245 tickets out.

NXT in Houston on July 22 has 774 tickets out.

Smackdown in Cleveland on July 25 has 5,470 tickets out.

RAW in Detroit on July 28 has 8,703 tickets out.

Smackdown in Newark on August 1 has 4,762 tickets out.

Smackdown in Montreal on August 8 has 9,693 tickets out.

RAW in Quebec City, Quebec on August 11 has 7,715 tickets out.