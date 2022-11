Updated Ticket Sale Numbers For Upcoming WWE Events, Including Monday’s RAW

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sales for upcoming WWE events, including Monday’s episode of RAW. The episode, which takes place in Wilkes-Barre, PA, has 4,276 tickets out.

Smackdown in Indianapolis on November 11 has 7,285 tickets out.

A live event in Peoria, IL on November 12 has 3,095 tickets out.

A live event in Madison, WI on November 13 has 2,345 tickets out.

RAW in Louisville on November 14 has 6,273 tickets out.

Smackdown in Hartford on November 18 has 4,845 tickets out.

RAW in Albany on November 21 has 4,407 tickets out.

Smackdown in Providence on November 25 has 3,931 tickets out.

Survivor Series in Boston on November 26 is sold out with 12,725 tickets out.

RAW in Norfolk on November 28 has 3,840 tickets out.

Smackdown in Buffalo on December 2 as 3,831 tickets out.

RAW in Washington on December 5 has 4,270 tickets out.

Smackdown in Pittsburgh on December 9 has 4,300 tickets out.

RAW in Milwaukee on December 12 has 3,541 tickets out.

Smackdown in Chicago on December 16 has 5,402 tickets out.

A live event in Moline, IL on December 17 has 1,861 tickets out.

RAW in Columbus on December 26 has 3,256 tickets out.

A live event on December 29 in Hershey, PA has 2,176 tickets out.

Smackdown in Tampa on December 30 has 5,533 tickets out.

Royal Rumble in San Antonio on January 28 has 30,118 tickets out.