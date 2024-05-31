May 31, 2024 | Posted by

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming WWE events, including NXT Battleground at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. That event happens on June 9. There are currently 219 paid tickets out and several hundred comps. There are 71 tickets left.

Tonight’s Smackdown in Albany has 6,895 tickets out.

A live event in White Plains, NY on June 1 has 4,205 tickets out. It will likely sell out.

A live event in Binghamton, NY on June 2 has 3,554 tickets out.

RAW in Hershey on June 3 has 8,648 tickets out. It will sell out.

Smackdown in Louisville on June 7 has 7,197 tickets left.

RAW in Toledo on June 10 has 6,758 tickets out. It will sell out.

Smackdown in Glasgow, Scotland on June 14 has 8,609 tickets out.

Clash at the Castle in Glasgow on June 15 has 10,126 tickets out. There are 993 tickets left.

RAW in Corpus Christi on June 17 has 7,305. It will sell out.

Smackdown in Chicago on June 21 has 12,028 tickets out. There are 1,224 tickets left.

A live event in Bloomington, IL on June 22 has 3,033 tickets out.

A live event in Kalamazoo, MI on June 2 has 3,170 tickets out.

RAW in Indianapolis on June 24 has 8,528 tickets out.

RAW in Boston on July 1 has 7,507 tickets out.

Money in the Bank on July 6 in Toronto is nearly sold out with 16,625 tickets out. There are 1,268 tickets left.

Summerslam in Cleveland on August 3 has 45,889 tickets out.

Smackdown in Berlin on August 30 has 11,419 tickets out.

Bash in Berlin on August 31 has 11,970 tickets out. Both nights would need 13,319 to sell out.