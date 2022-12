Updated Ticket Sale Numbers For Upcoming WWE Events, Including Tonight’s Smackdown

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming WWE events, including tonight’s episode of Smackdown in Buffalo. That show currently has 5,182 tickets out.

A live event tomorrow night in Rochester, NY has 2,232 tickets out.

A live event on Sunday in Petersburg, VA has 3,206 tickets out.

RAW in Washington, DC on Monday has 5,964 tickets out.

Smackdown in Pittsburgh on December 9 has 5,604 tickets out.

A live event in Saginaw, MI on December 10 has 2,366 tickets out. Another live event that same day in Wheeling, WV has 1,912 tickets out.

A live event in Charleston, WV on December 11 has 2,393 tickets out.

RAW in Milwaukee on December 12 has 5,157 tickets out.

Smackdown in Chicago on December 16 has 8,397 tickets out.

A live event in Moline, IL on December 17 has 2,421 tickets out.

A live event in Rochester, MN on December 18 has 1,895 tickets out.

A live event in Columbus, OH on December 26 has 4,221 tickets out.

A live event in Atlanta, GA on December 27 has 4,767 tickets out.

A live event in Greensboro, NC on December 28 has 3,367 tickets out.

A live event in Hershey, PA on December 29 has 3,523 tickets out.

Smackdown in Tampa on December 30 has 6,363 tickets out.