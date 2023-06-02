The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming WWE events, including tonight’s Smackdown. The event happens in Wilkes-Barre, PA. There are currently 8,967 tickets out.

A live event in White Plains, NY tomorrow night has 3,585 tickets out. It will likely sell out as there are only 121 tickets left.

A live event in Manchester, NH on Sunday has 4,286 tickets out.

RAW in Hartford on Monday has 6,730 tickets out.

Smackdown in Des Moines on June 9 has 5,079 tickets out.

RAW in Wichita on June 12 has 4,908 tickets out.

Smackdown in Lexington on June 16 has 6,912 tickets out.

A live event in Cincinnati on June 17 has 3,583 tickets out. The show sold around 600 more tickets after WWE added Roman Reigns.

A live event in Charleston, WV on June 18 has 2,946 tickets out.

RAW in Cleveland on June 19 has 7,994 tickets out.

Smackdown in Lafayette on June 23 has 5,988 tickets out.

A live event in Monroe, LA on June 24 has 1,963 tickets out.

A live event in Mobile, AL on June 25 has 3,042 tickets out.

RAW in Savannah on June 26 has 5,162 tickets out.

A live event in Sheffield, UK on June 29 has 6,951 tickets out.

Smackdown at the O2 Arena in London on June 30 is sold out with 17,658 tickets out. A live event in Newcastle, UK that same night has 6,711 tickets out.

Money in the Bank in London on July 1 is sold out with 17,700 tickets out.

A live event in Cardiff, Wales on July 2 is sold out with 4,834 tickets out.

RAW in Baltimore on July 3 has 5,046 tickets out.

Smackdown at Madison Square Garden in New York on July 7 has 10,591 tickets out.

RAW in Buffalo on July 10 has 6,083 tickets out.

Smackdown in Raleigh on July 14 has 6,955 tickets out.

A live event in Fairfax, VA on July 15 has 3,680 tickets out.

A live event in Salisbury, MD on July 16 has 2,253 tickets out.

RAW in Atlanta on July 17 has 7,777 tickets out.

Smackdown in Orlando on July 21 has 7,278 tickets out.

RAW in Tampa on July 24 has 6,463 tickets out.

Smackdown in New Orleans on July 28 has 4,300 tickets out.

RAW in Houston on July 31 has 11,965 tickets out and is almost sold out.

Smackdown in Dayton on August 4 has 3,202 tickets out.

Summerslam at Ford Field in Detroit on August 5 has 40,190 tickets out.

RAW in Minneapolis on August 7 has 5,889 tickets out.