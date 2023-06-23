The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming WWE events, including tonight’s Smackdown in Lafayette. There are currently 7,513 tickets out for that show.

A live event in Monroe, LA tomorrow night has 2,932 tickets out.

A live event in Mobile, AL on Sunday has 3,611 tickets out.

RAW in Savannah on Monday has 5,814 tickets out.

A live event in Sheffield, UK on June 29 has 6,892 tickets out.

Smackdown at the O2 Arena in London on June 30 is sold out with 17,670 tickets out. A live event that same night in Newcastle has 7,307 tickets out.

Money in the Bank in London on July 1 is sold out with 17,701 tickets out.

A live event in Cardiff, Wales on July 2 is sold out with 4,834 tickets out.

RAW in Baltimore on July 3 has 6,523 tickets out.

Smackdown at Madison Square Garden in New York on July 7 has 12,285 tickets out. It will likely sell out as there are only 214 tickets left.

RAW in Buffalo on July 10 has 6,935 tickets out.

Smackdown in Raleigh on July 14 has 8,039 tickets out.

A live event in Fairfax, VA on July 15 has 4,326 tickets out.

A live event in Salisbury, MD on July 16 has 2,462 tickets out.

RAW in Atlanta on July 17 has 9,142 tickets out.

Smackdown in Orlando on July 21 has 7,823 tickets out.

RAW in Tampa on July 24 has 6,758 tickets out.

Smackdown in New Orleans on July 28 has 4,969 tickets out.

A live event in Estero, FL on July 29 has 2,422 tickets out.

A live event in Coral Gables, FL on July 30 has 1,905 tickets out.

NXT Great American Bash in Cedar Park, TX on July 30 has 2,012 tickets out.

RAW in Houston on July 31 has 12,161 tickets out and will sell out as there are only 428 tickets left.

Smackdown in Dayton on August 4 has 3,576 tickets out.

Summerslam at Ford Field in Detroit on August 5 has 40,904 tickets out.

RAW in Minneapolis on August 7 has 6,146 tickets out.

Smackdown in Calgary on August 11 has 6,926 tickets out.