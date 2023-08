Updated Ticket Sale Numbers for Upcoming WWE Events, Including Tonight’s Smackdown

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming WWE events, including tonight’s episode of Smackdown in Toronto. That show currently has 13,892 tickets out, which is 266 short of a sellout. It’s very possible that will happen with walk up sales.

A live event in Ottawa on August 19 is at 4,407 tickets out.

A live event in Laval, Quebec on August 20 is at 5,632 tickets out.

RAW in Quebec City on August 21 has 10,292 tickets out.

Smackdown in Louisville on August 25 is at 7,162 tickets out.

A live event in Cape Girardeau, MO on August 26 has 2,703 tickets out.

A live event in Huntsville, AL on August 27 is at 3,248 tickets out.

Raw in Memphis on August 28 is at 6,561 tickets out.

Smackdown in Hershey on September 1 is at 8,118 tickets out.

Payback in Pittsburgh on September 2 has 12,351 tickets out and is close to selling out.

Raw in Charlotte on September 4 is at 6,139 tickets out.

Smackdown in Boston on September 8 is at 8,673 tickets out.

A live event in Uniondale, NY on September 9 has 5,012 tickets out.

A live event in Charlottesville, VA on September 10 has 2,118 tickets out.

RAW in Norfolk on September 11 has 4,213 tickets out.

Smackdown in Denver on September 15 has 8,985 tickets out.

A live event in Kennewick, WA on September 16 has 5,040 tickets out.

A live event in Boise, ID on September 17 has 3,737 tickets out.

RAW in Salt Lake City on September 18 has 5,634 tickets out.

Smackdown in Glendale on September 22 has 7,575 tickets out.

A live event in Palm Desert, CA on September 23 has 6,746 tickets out.

A live event in Fresno, CA on September 24 has 5,295 tickets out.

RAW in Ontario, CA on September 25 is sold out with 7,970 tickets out.

Smackdown in Sacramento on September 29 has 9,669 tickets out.

NXT No Mercy in Bakersfield, CA on September 30 has 3,842 tickets out. A live event in San Francisco that same night has 4,367 tickets out.

A live event in Stateline, NV on October 1 has 2,082 tickets out.

RAW in San Jose on October 2 has 7,036 tickets out.

Smackdown in St. Louis on October 6 has 5,318 tickets out.

Fastlane in Indianapolis on October 7 has 10,081 tickets out.

Smackdown in Tulsa on October 13 has 5,893 tickets out.

A live event in Springfield, MO on October 15 has 2,710 tickets out.

RAW in Oklahoma City on October 16 has 5,800 tickets out.

Smackdown in San Antonio on October 20 has 7,066 tickets out.

A live event in Laredo, TX on October 22 has 1,593 tickets out.

RAW in Dallas on October 23 has 8,445 tickets out.

Smackdown in Milwaukee on October 27 has 4,950 tickets out.

A live event at Wembley Arena (not Wembley Stadium) in London on October 29 has 6,862 tickets out.

RAW in Greenville on October 30 has 5,061 tickets out.

A live event in Glasgow, Scotland on October 31 has 6,214 tickets out.

Smackdown on November 24 in Chicago has 11,837 tickets out.

Survivor Series in Chicago on November 25 is sold out with 12,867 tickets out.