Updated Ticket Sale Numbers For Upcoming WWE Events, Including Tonight’s Smackdown

May 17, 2024

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming WWE events, including tonight’s episode of Smackdown in Jacksonville. That has 8,757 tickets out.

RAW in Greensboro on May 20 has 8,031 tickets out.

RAW in Savannah, GA on May 27 has 5,120 tickets out.

Smackdown in Albany on May 31 has 5,765 tickets out.

A live event in White Plains, NY on June 1 has 3,800 tickets out.

A live event in Binghamton, NY on June 2 has 2,921 tickets out.

RAW in Hershey on June 3 has 8,146 tickets out. It will sell out.

Smackdown in Louisville on June 7 has 6,522 tickets left.

RAW in Toledo on June 10 has 6,674 tickets out.

Smackdown in Glasgow, Scotland on June 14 has 9,073 tickets out. It will sell out.

Clash at the Castle in Glasgow on June 15 has 9,809 tickets out. It will sell out.

RAW in Corpus Christi on June 17 has 7,169.

Smackdown in Chicago on June 21 has 11,638 tickets out.

A live event in Bloomington, IL on June 22 has 2,786 tickets out.

RAW in Indianapolis on June 24 has 8,430 tickets out.

RAW in Boston on July 1 has 7,470 tickets out.

Money in the Bank on July 6 in Toronto is nearly sold out with 16,814 tickets out.

RAW in Ottawa on July 8 has 6,128 tickets out.

Smackdown in Worcester on July 12 has 4,299 tickets out.

RAW in Dayton on July 15 has 4,695 tickets out.

Smackdown in Omaha on July 19 has 6,895 tickets out.