The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming WWE events, including tonight’s Smackdown in New Orleans. That event currently has 5,992 tickets out, with a surge this past week after Bray Wyatt was announced.

Tomorrow’s live event in Phoenix has 3,610 tickets out. Another live event that same day in Sioux City, IA has 2,161 tickets out.

A live event in Topeka on Sunday has 1,399 tickets out.

RAW in Oklahoma City on Monday has 4,415 tickets out.

Smackdown on October 21 in Toledo has 4,711 tickets out.

A live event in Dayton on October 22 has 3,280 tickets out.

A live event in Pikeville, KY on October 23 has 2,364 tickets out.

RAW in Charlotte on October 24 has 5,702 tickets out.

Smackdown in St. Louis on October 28 has 4,995 tickets out.

A live event in Glasgow, Scotland on October 30 has 5,245 tickets out.

RAW in Dallas on October 31 has 6,448 tickets out.

RAW in Wilkes-Barre on November 7 has 3,875 tickets out.

Smackdown in Indianapolis on November 11 has 6,192 tickets out.

A live event in Madison, WI on November 13 has 1,950 tickets out.

RAW in Louisville on November 14 has 5,191 tickets out.

RAW in Albany on November 21 has 4,139 tickets out.

Survivor Series in Boston on November 26 has 12,721 tickets out, more or less sold out.