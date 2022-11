The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming WWE events, including tonight’s Smackdown in Indianapolis. There are 8,231 tickets out for that show.

A live event in Peoria, IL on November 12 has 3,442 tickets out.

A live event in Madison, WI on November 13 has 3,020 tickets out.

RAW in Louisville on November 14 has 6,333 tickets out.

Smackdown in Hartford on November 18 has 4,845 tickets out.

A live event in Allentown, PA on November 19 has 3,350 tickets out.

A live event in State College, PA on November 20 has 1,847 tickets out.

RAW in Albany on November 21 has 4,646 tickets out.

Smackdown in Providence on November 25 has 4,087 tickets out.

Survivor Series in Boston on November 26 is sold out with 12,725 tickets out.

A live event in Portland, ME on November 27 has 2,461 tickets out.

RAW in Norfolk on November 28 has 4,266 tickets out.

Smackdown in Buffalo on December 2 as 3,811 tickets out.

RAW in Washington, DC on December 5 has 4,501 tickets out.

Smackdown in Pittsburgh on December 9 has 4,498 tickets out.

A live event in Saginaw, MI on December 10 has 1,959 tickets out.

A live event in Charleston, WV on December 11 as 1,722 tickets out.

RAW in Milwaukee on December 12 has 3,821 tickets out.

Smackdown in Chicago on December 16 has 5,775 tickets out.

A live event in Moline, IL on December 17 has 2,032 tickets out.

A live event in Columbus on December 26 has 3,472 tickets out.

A live event on December 29 in Hershey, PA has 4,434 tickets out.

Smackdown in Tampa on December 30 has 5,669 tickets out.