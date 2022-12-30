Updated Ticket Sale Numbers for Upcoming WWE Events, Including Tonight’s Smackdown

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming WWE events, including tonight’s episode of Smackdown in Tampa. That event, featuring the return of John Cena, currently has 12,258 tickets out. It is 259 tickets away from selling out, which it could easily do with walk-up sales today.

A live event tonight in Toronto has 7,378 tickets out and will sell out.

RAW in Nashville this Monday has 7,937 tickets out.

Smackdown in Memphis on January 6 has 5,739 tickets out.

A live event in Jackson on January 7 has 1,970 tickets out.

A live event in Huntsville, AL on January 8 has 2,436 tickets out.

RAW in Birmingham on January 9 has 5,735 tickets out.

Smackdown in Green Bay on January 13 has 4,651 tickets out.

A live event in Roanoke on January 14 has 2,701 tickets out.

A live event in Corbin, KY on January 15 has 1,829 tickets out.

RAW in Cincinnati on January 16 has 5,495 tickets out.

Smackdown in Detroit on January 20 has 6,842 tickets out.

A live event in Erie on January 21 has 2,125 tickets out.

A live event in Binghamton, NY on January 22 has 3,436 tickets out.

The 30th Anniversary of RAW in Philadelphia on January 23 has sold out with 12,685 tickets.

Smackdown in Laredo on January 27 has 3,463 tickets out.

Royal Rumble in San Antonio on January 28 has 33,766 tickets out.

RAW in Tulsa on January 30 has 4,451 tickets out.

Smackdown in Greenville, SC on February 3 has 3,702 tickets out.

NXT Vengeance Day in Charlotte on February 4 as 2,953 tickets out. A live event in Columbus on that same day has 2,448 tickets out.

A live event in Pensacola on February 5 has 1,649 tickets out.

RAW in Orlando on February 6 has 5,323 tickets out.

Smackdown in Uncasville, CT on February 10 has 3,558 tickets out.

RAW in Brooklyn on February 13 has 6,398 tickets out.

Smackdown in Montreal on February 17 is close to selling out with 12,376.

Elimination Chamber in Montreal on February 18 is also close to selling out wit 12,654.

RAW in Ottawa on February 20 has 5,053 tickets out.

Smackdown in Evansville, IN on February 24 has 3,859 tickets out.

A live event in Rockford, IL on February 26 has 1,984 tickets out.

RAW in Grand Rapids on February 27 has 4,252 tickets out.

Smackdown in Washington, DC on March 3 has 2,962 tickets out.

A live event in Syracuse, NY on March 4 has 2,009 tickets out.

A live event in Trenton on March 5 has 3,159 tickets out.

RAW in Boston on March 6 has 3,691 tickets out.

Smackdown in Pittsburgh on March 10 has 3,626 tickets out.

A live event in Youngstown, OH on March 11 has 2,293 tickets out.

RAW in Phoenix on March 27 has 5,325 tickets out.