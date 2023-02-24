Updated Ticket Sale Numbers For Upcoming WWE Events, Including Tonight’s Smackdown

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sales for upcoming WWE events, including tonight’s episode of Smackdown in Evansville, IN. There are currently 7,949 tickets out at the Ford Center, with 176 left. It will likely sell out by tonight with walk ups.

A live event in Champaign, IL on February 25 has 3,595 tickets out.

A live event in Rockford, IL on February 26 has 3,771 tickets out.

RAW in Grand Rapids on February 27 has 7,249 tickets out.

Smackdown in Washington, DC on March 3 has 8,546 tickets out.

A live event in Syracuse, NY on March 4 has 3,281 tickets out. Another live event that same day in Toronto has 5,244 tickets out. Roman Reigns was just added to the Toronto event.

A live event in Trenton, NJ on March 5 has 5,003 tickets out. Another live event that same day in Kitchener, ONT has 4,056 tickets out.

RAW in Boston on March 6 has 9,732 tickets out. After the announcement of John Cena, an extra 2,007 tickets were sold.

Smackdown in Pittsburgh on March 10 has 5,319 tickets out.

A live event in Youngstown, OH on March 11 has 3,720 tickets out.

A live event at Madison Square Garden in New York on March 12 has 8,117 tickets out.

A live event in Providence, RI on March 13 has 4,329 tickets out.

Smackdown in Kansas City on March 17 has 5,322 tickets out.

A live event in Milwaukee on March 18 has 3,105 tickets out. Another live event that same day in Fargo, ND has 4,496 tickets out.

A live event in Springfield, IL has 2,153 tickets out.

RAW in St. Louis on March 20 has 7,695 tickets out.

Smackdown in Las Vegas on March 24 has 8,802 tickets out.

A live event in Salt Lake City on March 25 has 2,889 tickets out.

A live event in Denver on March 26 has 6,052 tickets out.

RAW in Phoenix on March 27 has 6,478 tickets out.

Night one of Wrestlemania on April 1 in Los Angeles has 53,546 tickets out.

Night two of Wrestlemania on April 2 has 54,802 tickets out.