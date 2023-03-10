The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming WWE events, including tonight’s Smackdown in Pittsburgh. That show currently has 8,949 tickets out.

A live event tomorrow night in Youngstown, OH has 5,188 tickets out.

A live event on Sunday at Madison Square Garden in New York City has 9,498 tickets out.

RAW in Providence on Monday has 6,594 tickets out.

Smackdown in Kansas City on March 17 has 6,738 tickets out.

A live event on March 18 in Fargo, ND has 4,468 tickets out. Another live event that same day in Milwaukee has 4,204 tickets out.

A live event on March 19 in Sioux Falls, SD has 2,619 tickets out. Another live event that same day in Springfield, IL has 2,671 tickets out.

RAW in St. Louis on March 20 has 8,925 tickets out.

Smackdown in Las Vegas on March 24 has 9,261 tickets out.

A live event on March 25 in Salt Lake City has 3,540 tickets out.

A live event on March 26 in Denver has 7,246 tickets out.

RAW in Phoenix on March 27 has 8,247 tickets out.

Night one of Wrestlemania on April 1 has 54,482 tickets out. There is a $63 get-in price on the secondary market.

Night two of Wrestlemania on April 2 has 55,366 tickets out. There is a $86 get-in price on the secondary market.