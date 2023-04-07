Updated Ticket Sale Numbers For Upcoming WWE Events, Including Tonight’s Smackdown

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming WWE events, including tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. The episode, which takes place in Portland, as 9,278 tickets out.

RAW on April 10 in Seattle has 8,697 tickets out.

Smackdown in Lincoln on April 14 has 6,297 tickets out.

A live event in Rio Rancho, NM on April 15 has 4,944 tickets out.

A live event in El Paso, TX on April 16 has 5,382 tickets out.

RAW in North Little Rock on April 17 has 5,701 tickets out.

Smackdown in Columbus on April 21 has 7,637 tickets out.

A live event in Fort Wayne, IN on April 22 has 4,258 tickets out.

A live event in Toledo, OH on April 23 has 3,248 tickets out.

RAW in Chicago on April 24 has 12,232 tickets out and has sold out.

A live event in Manchester, UK on April 27 has 7,233 tickets out.

Smackdown in Corpus Christi on April 28 has 6,039 tickets out. A live event that same night in Belfast, Northern Ireland is sold out with 7,006 tickets out.

A live event in Beaumont, TX on April 29 has 2,606 tickets out. A live event that same night in Paris, France is sold out with 11,355 tickets out.

A live event in Bossier City, LA has 2,244 tickets out.

RAW in Fort Worth on May 1 has 8,682 tickets out.

RAW in Jacksonville on May 8 has 4,090 tickets out.

Smackdown in Knoxville on May 12 has 6,608 tickets out.

A live event in Augusta, GA on May 13 has 2,245 tickets out.

A live event in North Charleston, SC on May 14 has 2,252 tickets out.

RAW in Greensboro, NC on May 15 has 6,361 tickets out.

Smackdown in Columbia, SC on May 20 has 6,006 tickets out. A live event that same night in Fayetteville, NC has 2,599 tickets out.

A live event in Hampton, VA on May 21 has 3,177 tickets out.

RAW in Hershey on May 22 is sold out with 8,804 tickets out.

NXT Battleground on May 28 in Lowell, MA has 1,887 tickets out.

RAW in Albany on May 29 has 3,514 tickets out.

Smackdown in Wilkes-Barre, PA on June 2 has 7,247 tickets out.

RAW in Hartford on June 5 has 5,801 tickets out.

RAW in Wichita on June 12 has 3,102 tickets out.

RAW in Cleveland on June 19 has 4,955 tickets out.

Money in the Bank in London on July 1 is sold out with 17,717.