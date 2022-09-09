Updated Ticket Sale Numbers For Upcoming WWE Events, Including Tonight’s Smackdown

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming WWE events, including tonight’s episode of Smackdown in Seattle. That show has 8,669 tickets out.

A live event in Spokane, WA on September 10 has 3,381 tickets out. Another live event that same day in Colorado Springs has 3,741 tickets out.

A live event in Wenatchee, WA on September 11 has 3,744 tickets out.

RAW in Portland on September 12 has 7,111 tickets out.

Smackdown in Anaheim on September 16 has 5,609 tickets out.

A live event in Bakersfield, CA on September 17 has 2,213 tickets out.

A live event in Oakland, CA on September 18 has 1,696 tickets out for a 15,000-seat arena.

RAW in San Jose on September 19 has 4,972 tickets out.

Smackdown in Salt Lake City on September 23 has 4,805 tickets out.

A live event in Vancouver, BC on September 24 has 5,126 tickets out. Another live event that same day in Stockton, CA has 2,157 tickets out.

RAW in Edmonton on September 26 has 10,139 tickets out.

Smackdown in Winnipeg on September 30 has 7,271 tickets out.

A live event in Regina, SK on October 1 has 1,368 tickets out.

A live event in Saskatoon, SK on October 2 has 2,763 tickets out.

RAW in St. Paul on October 3 has 3,963 tickets out.

Extreme Rules in Philadelphia on October 8 has 10,032 tickets out.

Smackdown in New Orleans on October 14 has 2,548 tickets out.

RAW in Oklahoma City on October 17 has 3,148 tickets out.

Smackdown in Toledo on October 21 has 3,035 tickets out.

RAW in Charlotte on October 24 has 3,013 tickets out.

RAW in Dallas on October 31 has 4,327 tickets out.

RAW in Wilkes-Barre on November 7 has 2,562 tickets out.

RAW in Louisville on November 14 has 2,796 tickets out.

Survivor Series on November 26 in Boston has 12,650 tickets out. It’s 300 tickets away from being sold out.