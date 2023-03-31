Updated Ticket Sale Numbers For Upcoming WWE Events, Including Wrestlemania

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sales for upcoming WWE events, including Wrestlemania 39 this weekend. Night one, tomorrow night, has 65,749 tickets out. Night two has 66,328. The number paid is probably around 58,000 to 59,000 for both nights. There will be more seats opened up. Currently, there are 823 tickets left for night one and 181 for night two. The get-in price on the secondary market is $61 for night one and $77 for night two.

Tonight’s episode of Smackdown and the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony has 15,223 tickets out. There is a $25 get-in price on the secondary market. It will sell out with just over 14,000 paid.

NXT Stand & Deliver tomorrow morning has 7,215 tickets out. There is a $13 get-in price on the secondary market.

Monday’s RAW after Wrestlemania has 15,711 tickets out. It will sell out with just over 14,000 paid. There is a $54 get-in price on the secondary market.

Smackdown on April 7 in Portland as 7,567 tickets out.

RAW on April 10 in Seattle has 8,188 tickets out.

Smackdown in Lincoln on April 14 has 5,950 tickets out.

A live event in Rio Rancho, NM on April 15 has 4,716 tickets out.

A live event in El Paso, TX on April 16 has 4,871 tickets out.

RAW in North Little Rock on April 17 has 4,589 tickets out.

Smackdown in Columbus on April 21 has 7,180 tickets out.

A live event in Fort Wayne, IN on April 22 has 3,840 tickets out.

A live event in Toledo, OH on April 23 has 3,030 tickets out.

RAW in Chicago on April 24 has 11,176 tickets out. It may sell out as it only has 1,179 tickets left.

A live event in Manchester, UK on April 27 has 5,196 tickets out.

Smackdown in Corpus Christi on April 28 has 5,565 tickets out. A live event that same night in Belfast, Northern Ireland is sold out with 7,006 tickets out.

A live event in Beaumont, TX on April 29 has 2,445 tickets out. A live event that same night in Paris, France is sold out with 11,211 tickets out.

A live event in Bossier City, LA has 2,057 tickets out.

RAW in Fort Worth on May 1 has 8,222 tickets out.

RAW in Jacksonville on May 8 has 3,894 tickets out.

Smackdown in Knoxville on May 12 has 5,784 tickets out.

A live event in Augusta, GA on May 13 has 2,210 tickets out.

A live event in North Charleston, SC on May 14 has 2,104 tickets out.

RAW in Greensboro, NC on May 15 has 6,021 tickets out.

Smackdown in Columbia, SC on May 20 has 5,605 tickets out. A live event that same night in Fayetteville, NC has 2,377 tickets out.

RAW in Hershey on May 22 is sold out with 8,723 tickets out.

RAW in Albany on May 29 has 3,248 tickets out.

Smackdown in Wilkes-Barre, PA on June 2 has 6,702 tickets out.

RAW in Hartford on June 5 has 4,947 tickets out.

RAW in Wichita on June 12 has 2,689 tickets out.

RAW in Cleveland on June 19 has 4,829 tickets out.

A live event in Sheffield, UK on June 29 has 5,444 tickets out.

A live event in Newcastle, UK on June 30 has 5,583 tickets out.

Money in the Bank in London on July 1 is sold out.

A live event in Cardiff, Wales on July 2 has 3,937 tickets out.

Smackdown at Madison Square Garden in New York on July 7 has 5,167 tickets out.

Smackdown in Toronto on August 18 has 6,928 tickets out.