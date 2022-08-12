Updated Ticket Sale Numbers For Upcoming WWE Events, Including Wrestlemania 39

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale information for upcoming WWE events, including Wrestlemania 39 next April. That event happens at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. A pre-sale was held this week and so far over 10,000 combo tickets for both nights have already been sold. WWE reportedly were pushing the combo tickets hard. According to some reports, the combo tickets were “reasonably” priced, while the individual tickets were said to be much higher. Around 1,000 individual tickets were sold for each night.

Tonight’s episode of Smackdown in Raleigh has 8,358 tickets out.

A live event tomorrow night in Salisbury, MD has 3,177 tickets out.

A live event on Sunday in Atlantic City, NJ has 2,965 tickets out.

RAW in Washington, DC on Monday has 7,284 tickets out.

Smackdown in Montreal on August 19 has 8,382 tickets out.

A live event in Ottawa, Ontario on August 20 has 3,720 tickets out. Another live event that same day in Wingston, Ontario has 1,976 tickets out.

A live event in Quebec City on August 21 has 4,921 tickets out. Another live event that same day in London, Ontario has 3,041 tickets out.

RAW in Toronto on August 22, which features Damian Priest vs. Edge, has 10,816 tickets out.

Smackdown in Detroit on August 26 has 6,672 tickets out.

A live event in Manchester, NH on August 28 has 2,793 tickets out.

RAW in Pittsburgh on August 29 has 4,923 tickets out.

Smackdown in Seattle on September 9 has 6,817 tickets out.

A live event in Eugene, OR on September 11 has 1,701 tickets out.

RAW in Portland on September 12 has 5,490 tickets out.

Smackdown in Anaheim on September 16 has 4,298 tickets out.

Smackdown in Salt Lake City on September 23 has 4,467 tickets out.

RAW in Edmonton on September 26 has 9,165 tickets out.

Smackdown in Winnipeg on September 30 has 7,051 tickets out.

RAW in St. Paul on October 3 has 2,682 tickets out.

Extreme Rules in Philadelphia on October 8 has 8,892 tickets out.