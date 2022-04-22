The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming WWE events, including Wrestlemania Backlash on May 8. That show happens in Providence, Rhode Island. There are currently 6,840 tickets out for an 8,700-seat capacity. It has the highest secondary market demand, with a $88 get-in price.

It was also noted that the pre-sale for Summerslam in Nashville on July 30 happened this week and it’s already moved around 2,000 tickets. Tickets officially go on sale today. The venue, Nissan Stadium, is set up to seat 22,900 people.

Tonight’s episode of Smackdown in Albany has 6,294 tickets out.

A live event tomorrow night in Montgomery, AL has 3,179 tickets out. Another live event that same day in Reading, PA has 2,898 tickets out.

A live event Sunday night in Binghamton, NY has 2,917 tickets out. Another live event that same day in Augusta, GA has 1,962 tickets out.

RAW in Knoxville this Monday has 4,612 tickets out.

A live event in Newcastle, UK on April 28 has 4,581 tickets out.

A live event in Lakeland, FL on April 30 has 2,545 tickets out.

A live event in Fairfax, VA on May 1 has 2,940 tickets out.

RAW in Greensboro on May 2 has 3,857 tickets out.

Smackdown on May 6 in Uniondale, NY has 5,348 tickets out.

Smackdown in Wilkes-Barre, PA on May 13 has 3,961 tickets out.

A live event in Florence, SC on May 14 has 1,590 tickets out.

RAW in Norfolk, VA on May 16 has 3,955 tickets out.

Smackdown in Grand Rapids on May 20 has 4,461 tickets out.