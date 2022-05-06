wrestling / News
Updated Ticket Sale Numbers for Upcoming WWE Events, Including Wrestlemania Backlash
May 6, 2022 | Posted by
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for a few WWE events, including Sunday’s Wrestlemania Backlash PPV. There are currently 7,214 tickets out for that event. The venue’s capacity is 14,000 but with a wrestling stage, a sellout would be around 9,300 to 10,000.
Tonight’s Smackdown at Nassau Coliseum has 7,205 tickets out.
Hell in a Cell on June 5 in Chicago has 9,670 tickets out.
Money in the Bank in Las Vegas on July 2 has 16,833 tickets out.
Summerslam in Nashville on July 30 has 20,140 tickets out.
