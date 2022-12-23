Updated Ticket Sale Numbers For Upcoming WWE Events – Several Shows Close to Selling Out

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming WWE events, with several of them close to selling out. This includes a live event in Toronto on December 30, which has 6,714 tickets out. It’s 900 away from a sell out.

Meanwhile, next week’s Smackdown in Tampa is 400 away from a sellout. The show, featuring John Cena’s return to a WWE ring, currently has 12,089 tickets out.

The 30th anniversary of RAW in Philadelphia on January 23 has 12,705 tickets out, with 159 short of a sellout.

Smackdown in Montreal on February 17 has 12,177 tickets, 800 away from selling out.

Finally, Elimination Chamber in Montreal on February 18 has 12,663 tickets out, 300 away from selling out.

A live event on December 26 in Columbus, OH has 5,521 tickets out. Another live event that same night at Madison Square Garden has 8,951 tickets out.

A live event on December 27 in Atlanta has 6,348 tickets out.

A live event in Greensboro, NC on December 28 has 5,087 tickets out.

A live event in Miami on December 29 has 3,624 tickets out. Another live event that same day in Hershey, PA has 4,442 tickets out.

Smackdown in Memphis on January 6 has 5,700 tickets out.

RAW in Birmingham on January 9 has 5,560 tickets out.

RAW in Cincinnati on January 16 has 5,215 tickets out.

Smackdown in Detroit on January 20 has 7,073 tickets out.

Royal Rumble in San Antonio on January 28 has 33,374 tickets out.