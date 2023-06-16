Updated Ticket Sale Numbers For WWE Events, Including Tonight’s Smackdown

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming WWE events, including tonight’s Smackdown. The event happens in Lexington and there are 8,174 tickets out.

A live event in Cincinnati on June 17 has 4,943 tickets out.

A live event in Charleston, WV on June 18 has 3,777 tickets out.

RAW in Cleveland on June 19 has 8,903 tickets out.

Smackdown in Lafayette on June 23 has 6,319 tickets out.

A live event in Monroe, LA on June 24 has 2,198 tickets out.

A live event in Mobile, AL on June 25 has 3,349 tickets out.

RAW in Savannah on June 26 has 5,419 tickets out.

A live event in Sheffield, UK on June 29 has 6,664 tickets out.

Smackdown at the O2 Arena in London on June 30 is sold out with 17,641 tickets out. A live event that same night in Newcastle has 6,909 tickets out.

Money in the Bank in London on July 1 is sold out with 17,701 tickets out.

A live event in Cardiff, Wales on July 2 is sold out with 4,834 tickets out.

RAW in Baltimore on July 3 has 6,208 tickets out.

Smackdown at Madison Square Garden in New York on July 7 has 11,701 tickets out. It will likely sell out.

RAW in Buffalo on July 10 has 6,644 tickets out.

Smackdown in Raleigh on July 14 has 7,692 tickets out.

A live event in Fairfax, VA on July 15 has 3,996 tickets out.

A live event in Salisbury, MD on July 16 has 2,350 tickets out.

RAW in Atlanta on July 17 has 8,894 tickets out.

Smackdown in Orlando on July 21 has 7,504 tickets out.

RAW in Tampa on July 24 has 6,652 tickets out.

Smackdown in New Orleans on July 28 has 4,744 tickets out.

A live event in Estero, FL on July 29 has 2,124 tickets out.

A live event in Coral Gables, FL on July 30 has 1,658 tickets out.

NXT Great American Bash in Cedar Park, TX on July 30 has 1,825 tickets out.

RAW in Houston on July 31 has 12,101 tickets out and will sell out.

Smackdown in Dayton on August 4 has 3,427 tickets out.

Summerslam at Ford Field in Detroit on August 5 has 40,586 tickets out.

RAW in Minneapolis on August 7 has 6,023 tickets out.

Smackdown in Calgary on August 11 has 6,933 tickets out.

RAW in Winnipeg on August 14 has 7,542 tickets out.

Smackdown in Toronto on August 18 has 12,622 tickets out and will sell out.

A live event in Ottawa on August 19 has 2,630 tickets out.

A live event in Laval, Quebec on August 20 has 3,551 tickets out.

RAW in Quebec City on August 21 has 9,472 tickets out.

Smackdown in Louisville on August 25 has 4,834 tickets out.

RAW in Memphis on August 28 has 5,753 tickets out.