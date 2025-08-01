– The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for WWE SummerSlam 2025 scheduled for this weekend. According to the latest figures, WWE SummerSlam 2025: Night 1 has 47,468 tickets out. Meanwhile, Night 2 has a reported 50,387 tickets out for the event.

Ticket prices on the secondary market for WWE SummerSlam 2025: Night 1 range from $188 to $1,946 on Night 1 and $191 to $1,946 on Night 2. Each night has about 1,000 unsold tickets for now.

WWE SummerSlam 2025 takes place on August 2-3 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Both nights will air live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.