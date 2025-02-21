Updated Ticket Sale Numbers for GCW Collective Events During Wrestlemania Week

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for GCW’s The Collective, a series of independent events happening during Wrestlemania week. All of the events take place at teh Pearl at the Palms in Las Vegas.

DEFY on April 17 has 552 tickets out.

The Mark Hithcock Memorial Supershow on April 17 has 776 tickets out.

Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 13 on April 17 has 826 tickets out.

PROGRESS on April 17 has 580 tickets out.

Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling on April 18 has 790 tickets out.

DDT Pro Wrestling on April 18 has 628 tickets out.

Joey Janela’s Spring Break 9 on April 18 has 1,025 tickets out.

Heels Have Eyes: Four the Culture on April 18 has 659 tickets out.

Effy’s Big Gay Brunch 10 on April 19 has 673 tickets out.

GCW vs. TJPW vs. DDT on April 19 has 653 tickets out.

Joey Janela’s Spring Break: Clusterfuck Forever on April 19 has 700 tickets out.