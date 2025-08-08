Updated Ticket Sale Numbers For Upcoming TNA Events, Including Emergence

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updated ticket sale numbers for upcoming TNA Wrestling events, including Emergence. That takes place next Friday, August 15, in Baltimore. There are currently 1,044 tickets out.

The TV tapings on August 16 in Baltimore have 609 tickets out.

TV tapings in Minneapolis on September 4 have 432 tickets out.

TV tapings in Minneapolis on September 5 have 575 tickets out.

Victory Road in Edmonton, Alberta on September 26 hasve 1,536 tickets out.

TV tapings in Edmonton on September 27 have 1,398 tickets out.